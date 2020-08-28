Tanzania: Police - Leave Polling Station Immediately After Voting

28 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

POLICE in Special Zones of Tarime and Rorya districts in Mara region have warned the residents to immediately leave the Polling Stations after voting on October 28 polls.

Commissioner of Finance and Logistics at the Police Force DCP Dhahiri Kidavashari issued the warning here during a working tour at the TarimeRorya Regional Police Zone early this week.

"The law is very open; there is no law about safeguarding votes... never be cheated," said DCP Kidvashari , shortly after inspecting how ready various forces including members of the Field Force Unit (FFU) would go about their duties.

He said eligible voters should be 500 metres away from any Polling Station after voting and not otherwise, adding that the work of overseeing votes is entrusted to agents of competing political parties.

"The duty of a citizen is to vote and not to guard votes... never test our vigilance," DCP Kidavashari ,who was accompanied by Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC) William Mkonda further said.

Tarime and Rorya districts have three consistencies, which are expected to witness stiff competitions between the ruling CCM and opposition CHADEMA contestants.

The consistencies are Tarime Rural, Tarime Urban and Rorya.

