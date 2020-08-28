Tanzania: Observe Ethics for Elections, Vying MPs Reminded

28 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

ENDORSED parliamentary candidates in Tarime Rural Constituency in Mara region have been strongly warned against violating codes of ethics during the campaign period.

Taking the stance, Tarime Rural Constituency Returning Officer, Apoo Castro Tindwa after shortly naming the candidates as Mwita Waitara (CCM), John Heche (CHADEMA) and Charles Mwera said: "The contesters have signed ethics' forms and they should adhere to them. I will not hesitate to action(s) against anyone who would violate them."

Equally, he asked the candidates to observe discipline and ethics throughout the campaign period that kicked off on Wednesday, this week as they wait for the coming general election in October this year.

In Tarime Rural constituency, stiff competition is expected to be between Mr Waitara of CCM and Mr Heche of CHADEMA who wants to defend the post.

Mr Waitara, who is currently the Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), is also the outgoing MP for Ukonga constituency in Dar es Salaam.

