Zimbabwe: ZB Courts Diaspora Market

Financial services provider, ZB Financial Holdings has introduced a customer service hub dubbed #ZBHelloWorld, which includes the Diaspora Service Hub - Kesto, Visa Card and the ZB Customer Service Promise meant to enhance customer experience.

The Diaspora Service hub- Kesto provides tailor-made solutions to Zimbabweans living abroad who may want to send money home, build houses, invest or purchase and deliver groceries.

"ZB has managed to provide a first of its kind global financial solution, Kesto, targeted at Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. Kesto offers tailor-made solutions to each individual through a carefully selected partner network," ZB Financial Holdings Group CEO Ron Mutandagayi said.

"Based on research into our customers' needs and the reason they transact, ZB has gone beyond simply offering to open a bank account, provide loan facilities or finance projects but has invested in building a service hub with strategic partners," he added.

Kesto therefore allows Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to access tailor-made financial solutions that range from remittances, investments, insurance, leisure, and lifestyle.

Customers are assigned relationship managers that help them achieve their goals through selected partners.

"In addition to Kesto, I am pleased to announce that ZB is now issuing Prepaid, Business and Debit Visa cards that are currently available in ZB branches country-wide. The launch of the Visa card comes at a time when our customers are looking to make international payments online from the comfort of their homes in the new normal," said Mutandagayi.

The bank has also launched its 24/7 Omni-Channel customer service

"To support our customers, we have commissioned our state of the art Contact Centre that is Omni-channel and available 24 hours 7 days a week, holidays included," said Shadowsight Chiganze, ZB's Head of Group Corporate Services.

ZB's Contact Centre has been launched at a time when there is a drive for customers to use digital channels not only to transact but also to interact with the bank in the event that they need assistance or product information.