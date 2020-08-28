Uganda: Judicial Officers Get Specialised Training to Resolve Women Issues

28 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — A section of judicial officers is undergoing training on how to better resolve cases involving women and girls.

A total of 20 judicial officers of different ranks ranging from High Court judges, registrars to magistrates are at the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) in Nakawa, Kampala where trainers from Makerere University and UN Women have joined them.

Justice Damali Lwanga, the Executive Director of JTI, urged fellow judicial officers to make better use of the knowledge they are getting to effectively protect women as they adjudicate disputes.

"I hope that after the training, the Judiciary will play its role more effectively with increased ability to protect women and girls, thus contributing to peace and security in the country," Justice Lwanga said on Thursday.

She said: "Further, we hope, the participating judicial officers will further contribute to the strengthening of the rule of law and that they will strengthen the safeguards against impunity of sexual and gender based-violence, which contributes the bulk of reported serious criminal cases in Uganda."

Likewise, Ms Yusurah Nagujja, the Programme Specialist with UN Women said that the judicial officers will further the rule of law in the country.

"It's our hope that the judicial officers will further contribute to strengthening of the rule of law and also safeguards against impunity," she said. "The training will enable the judicial officers to gain important insights and broader understanding of contextual issues that affect women."

The core objective of the training is to develop an increased understanding about women's situations and special needs in conflict and post-conflict reconstruction.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.