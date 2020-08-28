Uganda: Judicial Officers Get Specialised Training to Resolve Women Issues

Kampala — A section of judicial officers is undergoing training on how to better resolve cases involving women and girls.

A total of 20 judicial officers of different ranks ranging from High Court judges, registrars to magistrates are at the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) in Nakawa, Kampala where trainers from Makerere University and UN Women have joined them.

Justice Damali Lwanga, the Executive Director of JTI, urged fellow judicial officers to make better use of the knowledge they are getting to effectively protect women as they adjudicate disputes.

"I hope that after the training, the Judiciary will play its role more effectively with increased ability to protect women and girls, thus contributing to peace and security in the country," Justice Lwanga said on Thursday.

She said: "Further, we hope, the participating judicial officers will further contribute to the strengthening of the rule of law and that they will strengthen the safeguards against impunity of sexual and gender based-violence, which contributes the bulk of reported serious criminal cases in Uganda."

Likewise, Ms Yusurah Nagujja, the Programme Specialist with UN Women said that the judicial officers will further the rule of law in the country.

"It's our hope that the judicial officers will further contribute to strengthening of the rule of law and also safeguards against impunity," she said. "The training will enable the judicial officers to gain important insights and broader understanding of contextual issues that affect women."

The core objective of the training is to develop an increased understanding about women's situations and special needs in conflict and post-conflict reconstruction.