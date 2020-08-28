Nigeria: Zulum Worries Over Prostitution, Criminalities in IDPs' Camps

28 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has lamented the alarming rate of prostitution and other criminalities going on in the internally displaced persons' (IDPs) camps in the state.

The governor raised the alarm when a delegation of Senate Committee on Special Duties led by its chairman, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, paid him a courtesy call in Maiduguri.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the Senate Committee on Special Duties, which comprised of 12 Senators were in Borno State on an oversight tour, with a view to see the achievements of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Borno State and other Boko Haram-ravaged states in the North-east region.

