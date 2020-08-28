Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Dismisses Rift With Khupe

Opposition MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora (file photo).
27 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed media reports of an alleged rift between him and party acting president Thokozani Khupe.

In a memo to party members, Mwonzora said the reports were 'calculated to sow seeds of disharmony within the party.

"There has been a lot of mainstream and social media reports suggesting that there is infighting in the leadership especially between the Acting President and the Secretary General. These reports are just false and malicious. They are calculated to sow seeds of disharmony within the Party. There is absolutely no problem between the Acting President Dr Khupe and the Secretary General Senator Douglas Mwonzora." said Mwonzora

He also dispelled claims that he was solely behind the recalling of Members of Parliament and Councilors.

"Further, there are reports suggesting that the recalls of Members of Parliament and some councilors were a unilateral act on the part of the Secretary General. Again, these reports are totally false. The hierarchy of authority within our party is very clear. We have the Acting President as our highest ranking executive, clothed with full authority in terms of the constitution, while the Secretary General's duties are also well delineated.

"Our procedure before any person can be recalled from Parliament or Council, again is very clear. Concerned wards, districts and provinces make their recommendations to national leadership in writing. Then leadership debates each name and the reasons given. If national leadership agrees with the recall, it then instructs the Secretary General to effect the recall. The Secretary General does this by notifying the appropriate authorities in writing," he said

The recent recalls of councilors by the party, Mwonzora said were made after recommendations from the province.

"Regarding the recent recalls of the Harare Mayor and the other councilors, this recommendation came in writing from Harare Province. It was fully debated in the Standing Committee on more than one occasion before a resolution was arrived at. At the end of the deliberations, the Secretary General was instructed to effect the recalls which he proceeded to do in writing within the deadline provided. This was so whether or not the Secretary General personally favors that decision. It was a collective decision." he added

Mwonzora said all the people who were recalled were recalled on the basis that they had ceased to be members of the MDC-T in terms of clause 5.10.a. of the constitution and minutes of all deliberations leading to the recalls were available for scrutiny by party members.

