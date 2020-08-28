Namibia: Old Mutual Employees Assists the 153 Affected Otweya Households

27 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Old Mutual employees across the country opened their hearts in support of the 153 affected Otweya households with the donation of clothes and blankets recently.

In addition, Old Mutual have procured 153 washing basins, plates, cups, washing powder and fabric softener to the value of N$42,316.50 after obtaining and assessment of the most critical needs of the distraught families, from the office of the Mayor in Walvisbay.

The goods were handed over by Johanna Shatika, Old Mutual Branch Manager, Walvis Bay, in consultation with the Erongo Regional Governor's Office and the Office of the Mayor.

The consignment was received by Mr. Andreas Amukalu from the Walvis Bay Municipality's Fire Department.

Old Mutual employees extended a special heartfelt message to the Otweya residents: "You cannot go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. Do not give up hope and continue to stay strong by Doing Great Things Every Day".

Caption: From left to right: Johanna Shatika, Old Mutual Branch Manager, Walvis Bay; Andreas Amukalu, from the Walvis Bay Municipality Fire Department; Samuel Gomaseb, Personal Financial Advisor, Old Mutual Walvis Bay Branch.

