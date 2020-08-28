Nigeria: We're Ready for Long Lower Crude Oil Price - Buhari

Pixabay
Offshore drilling. Oil rig.
28 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Michael Oche

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the progressive decline in oil revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it imperative for Nigeria to pursue the development of non-oil economy and diversification of revenue sources.

President Buhari while speaking during the 6th triennial national delegates conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) also said that Nigeria was bracing up for a possible longer lower price era.

Represented by the minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, the President said: "The government is factoring in these current realities in its reform agenda, we are developing strategic survival measures to ensure economic sustainability and job security."

"While we seriously believe that the diversification plan\ to non-oil economy has become a national imperative, let me assure you that crude oil will remain prominent in the global energy mix in the medium to long term, this implies that massive opportunities abound to members of PENGASSAN," he added.

President Buhari said Nigerian oil and gas industry remain the main driver for economic and infrastructural development of the country, saying it is the major contributor of foreign exchange earnings to the Nigerian government accounting for around 10% of the nation's GDP as well as providing employment to a significant number of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled labour.

He said haven recognised the significance of oil and gas industry as an enabler of national growth, and development, "my government carved out some strategies for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to stimulate the sector in order to foster the sustainability of the Nigerian economy."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.