Nigeria: Security Agents Arrest 3, Barricades Shiites Worship Centre in Sokoto

Combined security personnel with over 15 operational vehicles yesterday were said to have stationed themselves in front of the worship center (Markaz) of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Sokoto State.

The heavily armed security personnel which comprises of the Army, Mobile police, and others also arrested 3 members of the movement.

Speaking on behalf of the Shiite group in Sokoto state, a member Mainasara Ibrahim Sokoto, said, they woke up with a pepplexed situation this morning as security operatives with arms stationed themselves everywhere right in front of their worship place.