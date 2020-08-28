Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh's Foundation Gives Succour to Over 500 IDPs

Ace Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, has donated food items and other relief materials, including money to over 500 Internally Displaced Person's (IDPs) at the Area 1 camp , in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during a goodwill visit.

The actress said on the sideline that the gesture was an initiative of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation(TDF), geared towards identifying with the homeless and those suffering untold hardship in the country.

Tonto who said she is giving back to the society that has helped made her, promised to always provide support to Nigerian women, children and others, especially those in need and particularly, the homeless.

The award-winning actress said the initiative is part of commitment towards reducing the suffering of children, youths and giving back to the society, adding that the Foundation's unflinching commitment has been backed with actions and deeds.

Widely known to walk her talk by giving back to the society in meaningful ways that impact lives positively and in turn lead to growth and development of the nation, the actress of many credit said, "The spirit of sharing and giving is biblical ".

She said, "sharing and giving is also an African tradition that generates happiness and ensures social stability in the absence of a formal social security mechanism that caters for the less privileged in our society.

"We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and special persons in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists," she added.

Other celebrities, friends and well wishers joined her at the camp as the IDPs who gathered in their numbers to receive foodstuff and toiletries could not hide their excitement.

The beneficiaries who described her gesture as timely, especially as the hardship bites harder prayed for God's blessings and sustainability of her Foundation.