Nigeria: Why I Opened First Afro-Caribbean Lounge in Miami - DJ Dozzy Ross

US-based Nigerian disc jockey, Dozie Udemadu popularly known as DJ Dozzy Ross who made huge headlines and history as the first man to establish the first ever Afro-Caribbean lounge in Miami, Florida has opened up on the big idea behind the move.

According to him in a recent interview, he said he only took the opportunity of the fact that Miami is the number one tourist centre in the whole of the United States of America without a place for Africans and Caribbeans to call their own.

"Establishing the first Afro Caribbean lounge in Miami was just an idea that became a reality. Miami is the number one tourist center in the USA and it's unfortunate they don't have a place Nigerians/Africans can go to relax and party after a long day at work. My wife and I came up with the vision two years ago and we put it to work. It wasn't an easy road but we are thankful the rest is history," he said.

"It's the only lounge in Miami owned by Africans for Africans. For us by us. Where you can come and listen to Afrobeats all day. Unlike other spots where Afrobeats are only played for 10 minutes and that's it. It's located in Wynwood, Miami, Florida. We have a big mural of Fela Kuti painted outside. It's a huge tourist attraction. People of all races stop by to take pictures and also have the opportunity to get to taste Nigerian foods. It's so huge for Afrobeats to finally have a place we can call ours. People aren't looking at us crazy when we Zanku and Gbe Body E It's home,"

Dozzy Ross is a father of 3 boys and a loving husband to his adorable wife Kathy, who he has described as " The brains behind me and we motivate each other."

"I'm just trying to make my ancestors proud through Afrobeats. Spreading the world and I've been doing this in the USA for over 9 years. I have held concerts with Davido, Tekno, Psquare, Kizz Daniel, Wizkid, Flavor, Kizz Daniel, Patoranking just to name a few. I started this journey in Atlanta but now I'm here in Miami trying to build the Afrobeat foundation. I'm just taking it one city at a time. The goal is by the time I die my legacy will live on as that Afrobeat ambassador/evangelist who tried and did his best in his own little way to take Afrobeat to the world through entertainment," he said.

DJ Dozzy Ross who is based in Miami, Florida has been recognized as one of the pioneers of Afrobeats movement to the United States and the world.