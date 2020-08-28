Nigeria: CBN to Place Premium On Education - Emiefele

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emiefele, has promised to invest more in the educational development of Nigeria through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy by way of perpetual funding of higher institutions across the country.

Emiefele, who was represented by the Kano branch Manager of the bank, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir, during the official handing over of a post graduate Mega Hostel built by the CBN as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to the CBN governor, the bank resolve to provide hostel accommodation to the University is to minimize the accommodation problems facing post graduate students in most of the Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The Governor stated further that, it was in view of the foregoing that the bank took the bull by the horn to invest Millions of Naira in constructing the edifice in Wudil University.

Emiefele charged the University to uphold the maintenance culture which it had been known for and make sure that the building stand the test of time.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the Kano state University of Technology Wudil, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, said the University is always determined to expand its tentacles by way of establishing three Faculties such as that of Pharmaceuticals, Veterinary, and a College.

Prof. Musa stated further that, the University had recently been accredited fifteen Courses by the National University Commission (NUC) so as to give more opportunities to people looking for admissions inthe School.