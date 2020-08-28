Southern Africa: SADC Region Discusses Phase 1 of Regional Gas Master Plan

The SADC Secretariat through a webinar recently presented key outcomes and recommendations of the report on Regional Gas Master Plan Phase 1 (RGMP).

The Regional Gas Master Plan Phase 1 is expected to provide a strategic framework and blueprint to take advantage of available opportunities due to the discovery of commercially exploitable quantities of gas in SADC region.

The Phase 1 study was developed to map the natural gas supply profile and associated costs to get the gas to targeted markets within SADC, and elsewhere in the continent and internationally.

The study also made assessment of the markets within SADC, and other Regional Economic Communities as well as identifying industries, potential off-takers, likely volumes and offtake profiles and identified potential key actors and stakeholders that must be involved, directly or indirectly, through the different stages of development of the RGMP.

The report further took into cognizance the trends and outlook of the natural gas industry globally and how these interact or could impact on the RGMP and compiled a database of relevant reports and studies about natural gas resources in the Region and provided an assessment of the natural gas value chains and networks within the SADC region.

The Study further unpacks challenges that must be addressed in order to build a robust gas economy in the SADC region and looked at the potential contribution of the natural gas sector towards the achievements of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP), SADC Industrial Development Strategy and Roadmap, Africa Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Webinar was held to sensitize the business community, private sector, financing institutions and International Cooperating Partners on the key outcomes and recommendations of RGMP.

The development of the Regional Gas Master, follows the Directive by 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government, in August 2017 in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa. The Summit directed SADC Secretariat to develop the Regional Gas Master Plan and to ensure inclusion and promotion of natural gas into the regional energy mix and to further facilitate an increase in universal access to energy as well as industrial development.

The Webinar was hosted in collaboration with the Development Bank of Southern Africa, The NEPAD Business Foundation (NBF), The SADC Business Council and the SADC Development Finance Resource Centre (DFRC).