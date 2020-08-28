Liberia: Judge's Ruling Dumps Ex-Speaker's Claim of Innocence

In a precedent-setting ruling, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court 'C' has rubbished former House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay's claim of innocence that he had no information on the printing of the controversial L$10 billion banknotes by members of the board of governors of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

Meanwhile, Judge Gbeisay acquitted the former members of the board of governors of the CBL of the multiple crimes brought against them by the Government of Liberia in the handling of the printing of the controversial L$10 billion banknotes.

When he served as a state witness during the trial of several former Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Nuquay claimed that the House of Representatives did not sign any joint resolution for the printing of the L$10 billion and there is no such resolution.

"I had absolutely no information on the printing of the LD$10 billion, but what I know is that members of the House of Representatives raised issue about mutilated money on the market, following which the Legislature authorized the printing of the first LD$5 billion through a joint resolution," the former speaker claimed.

However, in his judgment, Gbeisay said, the evidence before the court is without any iota of doubt that the final authority for the printing of Liberian dollar banknotes rested with the National Legislature under Article 34 (d) of the Liberian Constitution.

In recognition of this authority, Gbeisay ruled: "The evidence shows that CBL engaged the National Legislature; that is, both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a series of exhaustive discussions followed by interchanges of communications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It appears from the record and testimonies that there was an understanding reached between the leadership of the National Legislature and the Central Bank officials, as a consequence of which a letter on July 19, 2017, over the signatures of the Secretary of the Senate and the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, was addressed to the Executive Governor of the CBL," Gbeisay ruling said.

In a related development, Criminal Court "E" has with immediate effect dismissed the rape charge against Varney Jersey, former president of the Liberian National Student Union (LINSU). The state brought a rape charge against Jersey about two years ago but has failed to produce evidence against him for the act.

In Section 18.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law (paraphrased), the court shall dismiss a case against an accused or defendant, if after two court terms there is no prosecution by the state. Based on this statute, the court exonerated Mr. Jersey, whom the state has not been able to prosecute with any evidence linking him to rape.

Author

Abednego Davis

Anthony Kokoi is a young Liberian sports writer who has an ever-growing passion for the development of the game of football (soccer) and other sports. For the past few years, he has been passionately engaged in reporting the developments of the game in the country. He is an associate member of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL). He is a promoter of young talents. He also writes match reports and makes an analysis of Liberian Football.