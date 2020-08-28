Namibia: Windhoek Has Youngest Coronavirus Death

Namibia has recorded the death of a 25-year-old man due to Covid-19 in Windhoek, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Thursday.

This brings the total death toll in the country to 60. Meanwhile, the country recorded 281 new Covid-19 cases, with Windhoek reporting 163 cases, Swakopmund 24, Oshakati 19, Katima Mulilo 15, Walvis Bay and Keetmanshoop 13 each.

Engela recorded six, Okahandja five, Otjiwarongo and Mariental four each, while Rundu three, Rehoboth, Lüderitz, and Gobabis had two each, and Grootfontein, Outapi, Oshikuku and Onadjokwe one each.

The minister added that the number of new cases are still increasing, especially in the Khomas region.

"We have noted that during the last three weeks, majority of the cases in Windhoek are recorded in Khomasdal 12%, Otjomuise 8%, Goreangab, Okuryangava and Wanaheda 5% each followed by other localities which range from 1-4%," Shangula said.

Of the new death, the 25-year-old presented himself to a local hospital with Covid-19 symptoms on 16 August and on the same day he tested positive for the disease.

"His condition deteriorated and he passed away on 23 August 2020. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," Shangula said.

The country has now recorded 6 712 Covid-19 cases, with 2 776 recoveries, 3 876 active cases and 60 deaths.