Malawi: Petro Delighted With Champions League Experience, Team Out - Malawi Star Hopes On Europa

28 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi national team defender Charles Petro who became the second Malawian to feature in a Uefa Champions League match as his Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol beat Russian side CS Fola Esch 2-0 in a preliminary qualifier and then played a full game that saw his side lose 1-2 away to Qarabag of Azerbajan in the second round, said he is delighted to have experienced the game at the European elite club competition.

The 19-years old former Nyasa Big Bullets central defenders aid it was good to play in Uefa Champions League match.

"Its a good experience," he said.

The Uefa Champions League, whose matches are played on knockout basis, is the biggest European football competition that provides a big platform for players to be spotted by the world's top clubs.

Now Petro has a chance to shine at continental level as his club Sheriff will now play in the Uefa Europa League - Europe's second tier club competition - and start their campaign from the third qualifying round.

They are expected to know their opponents after a draw on September 1.

"I am determined to help my team do well in the Europa League qualifiers," said Petro.

Petro joined Sheriff in February this year from Bullets for an undisclosed fee. He emerged the 2019 TNM Super League best defender after playing for Bullets' main team for one season, was promoted from Bullets' Reserve.

Esau Kanyenda became the first Malawian to play in the Champions League in 2005 at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

