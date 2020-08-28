Malawi: DPP Appoints Mpinganjira As Spokesperson, Mussa Deputy - Sheik Mtenje Governor

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which is seeking to rebuild after losing the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election on June 23, has made changes to its politiburo, drafting in firebrand veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira as party spokesperson.

Mpinganjira, who recently faced calls for resignation from a faction within the party, confirmed he has been appointed and issued a media statement on resolutions of national governing council (NGC) meetings at the country's immediate-past president Peter Mutharika private residence in Mangochi on 4th August 2020 and on 27th August 2020.

The statement said both meetings were chaired by Mutharika.

Mpinganjira in the statement said the NGC discussed various issues "relevant to the rebuilding and strengthening of the party.

He said the NGC also considered all matters of interest and of concern to members of the DPP as received by the Central Committee through various means.

"Decisions of the Central Committee on all the issues discussed and decided upon will be implemented and acted upon by various party officials within the timeframes decided upon by the Central Committee," reads the statement in part.

He said the NGC noted that there were various vacancies in the party structure that needed to be filled and made interim appointments which include Mpinganjira as spokesperson and veteran politician Henry 'Mtengowaminga' Mussa, a former MP as his deputy.

The party has not cleared the status of publicist Nicholous Dausi.

DPP has also appointed Andrew Matemba as director of elections, replacing Thyolo Central legislator Ben Malunga Phiri--a longtime aide of Mutharika--who stepped down from the position Mutharika had entrusted him with.

Phiri, who was not elected at the convention but appointed, said he stepped down to pave the way for new brains to take the party forward.

DPP has also appointed Sheikh Emran Mtenje as its regional governor for East, replacing Julius Paipi who defected to the UTM Party.

Mpinganjira has also confirmed that party secretary general Glesdler Jeffrey will face a disciplinary hearing to afford her " an opportunity to be heard" over her media remarks that Mutharika needed to be replaced through a possible early convention.

He said the Disciplinary Committee to he chaired by George Chaponda will determine whether or not the Secretary General had breached the Party's Code of Conduct, and to recommend to the Central Committee the appropriate remedy in the event of her being found in breach.

