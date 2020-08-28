Malawi: Atupele Honours K1m Pledge to Musician Kachigamba, Says Namadingo

Politician Atupele Muluzi has honoured his K1 million pledge that he made towards the fundraising drive to be used for cancer medical expenses for budding musician William Kachigamba which is being championed by fellow artist Patience Namadingo.

Muluzi made an online pledge on Tuesday during a livestream of Namadingo's temporary stay as a statue at the Mahatma Gandhi and Masauko Chipembere junction near Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Namadingo confirmed that Muluzi honoured his pledge but could not physically handover the money to him at the statue site on Thursday as he earlier announced.

The United Democratic Front ( UDF) leader failed to make it on time as by the set 4 PM time he was still in transit from Lilongwe.

Muluzi then called Namadingo informing him of his situation and indicated that he will just transfer the money online which he did minutes later.

"Very grateful to Atupele Muluzi for living to his word. He has honoured his K1 million pledge and this will go along way to achieve the intended purpose," said Namadingo.

Namadingo has raised over the targeted K3 million in the fundraising drive.

