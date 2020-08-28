Namibia: Media Ombudsman Reappointed

The Editors Forum of Namibia last week agreed to extend the tenure of media ombudsman John Nakuta for another three years.

Nakuta, a full-time human rights law lecturer at the University of Namibia, was first appointed in 2017.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, he said that the role of media ombudsman is a challenging but rewarding one.

"My first year in the role was a big challenge as I was not a media practitioner. But I am really humbled and thankful to the forum for the vote of confidence," he said.

Nakuta however, noted that a number of challenges lie ahead for the office, namely limited funding.

"At the moment we have no support staff and financial resources are also a big issue, as much of the public is not really aware that our office even exists."

He added that slowly, the public is growing in awareness, noting that the media ombudsman's first public hearing between The Presidency and The Namibian is set to take place on 11 September this year.

The forum will also be extending the term of office of all elected eight panelists currently serving on the media complaints committee and three of the six serving on the appeals committee for another three years.

The editor's forum, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation, was formed in 2007 by Namibia's senior print and electronic media editors and educators to promote media freedom and self-regulation.

It allows the public to lodge complaints to a media complaints committee in line with international best practices.

The media ombudsman is guided by an code of ethics and conduct, which was launched by president Hage Geingob in 2017.

The fine for repeatedly violating the code is N$50 000.