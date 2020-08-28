Malawi: Evangelist Zinyongo Condemns Mafia Business By Some Preachers

Barely few days after condemning some fundraising activities that have paralyzed the current church, evangelist Richard Zinyongo has called upon Christians in various ministries to be bold enough in condemning their leaders who are involved in nasty things to avoid turning the Church into "a mafia business" and breed the "Jesus Industry".

He is encouraging Christians to have the courage to walk in the light of Christ saying God created people to love each other but the prosperity and the current materialistic gospel love things and uses people.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Zinyongo said men of God are supposed to be known for honesty, integrity, discipline, ethical behavior and outstanding character; however the current church leaves a lot to be desired as too much loyalty is making church members to zip their mouth even if their leaders are misbehaving.

"The tendency of treating and targeting of people as objects rather than subjects need to stop. Most of them are bottling the Holy Spirit and sell it for their own gain, merchandizing it on radios, televisions, and every high visibility medium imaginable. The mafias have infiltrated the church just as was the case in sixteenth century where pastors were raising funds by selling forgiveness of sins in the form of indulgences.

"In Malawi, an amazing array of innovations and trinkets has flooded the religious market. We now have our own Jesus jewelry, anointing oil, anointed soap, wrist bands and many others. God is not taken seriously but is simply used to promote a human agenda," he said.

According to Zinyongo, a bunch of Pastors have been all over in the papers and on social media for various crimes, including sexual assaults, theft and money laundering and several dubious deals but neither church members nor church leadership has rebuked the nasty behavior due to too much royalty.

He said "It is this kind of loyalty that costed Uriah's life as David was trying to cover up his sin of adultery. Uriah as a loyal servant unknowingly took a letter of his own death to the army commander and he was killed in the battle front".

Zinyongo stressed that the major problem is that many self -proclaimed men of God are using the church as a market place whose main aim is advancement of personal gains hence the increase in later-day Phariseesim.

"Today everybody wants to be a Prophet at the expense of a desperate poor person seeking salvation or financial breakthrough for personal gains. Individuals have been defrauded, wives have abandoned by their husbands, children gone against their parents, and employees quit their jobs and businesses collapsed in trying to please the self-proclaimed Prophets and Men of God.

"People have been made to believe that their miracle is at an invisible corner until they lose the little they had in the name of seed and tithe to the so called prophets and men of god. Interestingly the men of God tell you that your blessings are around the corner don't tell you the exact corner. It is time to ask the man of God to show you the corner now. I am a strong believer and a born again Christian. I believe that God's time is always the best time but this should not be an excuse for defrauding the flock," said Zinyongo

He further said people have diverted from the bible truth and have now turned the church to Jesus Industry where their focus is on attracting Christians to material wealth and financial break through.

"Churches are full of later-day Pharisees who are over-loading their followers with unnecessary baggage when they are on the other hand enriching themselves. Just imagine when the pastor wants, a house or a car, congregants are convinced to buy the car through sowing seed, paper Sunday and all sorts of strategies, however when a poor church member gets ill and needs money for medical bills, the church members are convinced that healing comes from God and they sit back to pray and fast until the person dies.

"Time has come for all the churches to start walking the talk. Jesus in the bible had set very good examples of giving and how to give. You cannot claim that you love God if you do not love your neighbor. I would like to request all Christians to run away from Men of God, who use the name of Jesus for personal gains and empting, your pockets for personal enrichment," he added

For over 30 years, many people have imagined that the essential meaning of life lies in the acquirement of increasing status, income and authority. The lust for prosperity in contemporary society has become psychotic: it has completely lost touch with reality. People are laying up treasures on earth rather than in heaven not only because of greed and covetousness and selfishness, but because of fear and insecurity and anxiety. Yet putting our hope in earthly treasures does nothing but multiply anxiety, precisely because they are so uncertain.