Namibia: Sulphuric Acid Tanker Derails

27 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

A TransNamib tanker carrying sulphuric acid derailed on 24 August, at approximately 00h30, between Kransburg and Usakos, the company announced in a statement.

According to Abigail Raubenheimer, the train, enroute from Tsumeb to Arandis, which was loaded with 22 sulphuric acid tankers, was involved in an accident in which only one sulphuric acid tanker derailed off the tracks between Kransburg and Usakos (KM220).

The derailed tanker leaked, and TransNamib's emergency response plan was activated immediately and the spillage was contained.

Raubenheimer said fortunately no injuries occurred but a total of 4 metres of tracks have been damaged and is currently under repair.

"TransNamib expects the repairs to be finalised today and for operations to continue. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," she added.

