Liberia: More Than 9,000 Burkinabes Illegally Squatting in Grand Gedeh

28 August 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By J. Burgess Carter

Senator Marshall A. Dennis has confirmed that over nine thousand (9,000) Burkinabés are illegally occupying a portion of land belonging to citizens of Grand Gedeh County. Senator Dennis told a media conference at his Capitol Building office yesterday that the Burkinabés are presently doing farming and growing crops such as cocoa on the lands they are occupying.

Under Liberian law, foreigners do not own land but lease or rent from the citizens who are the chief custodians of the land in the country.

The Senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency, has described the action of the Burkinabés as "Economic sabotage and poses a security threat which, we say, is of international dimension; because these people are foreigners in such a large number, and are even getting more than the inhabitants themselves, which is worrisome. They have even begun hoisting their country's flag."

The infiltration of the foreigners has already been placed on the floor of the Senate, and hearing was expected by plenary on August 26, but the issue was deferred to the next sitting of the Senate, as members of national security apparatus invited were caught in the anti-rape campaign traffic.

Senator Dennis recalled that in 2015 a communication was done and presented to Senate plenary on the same issue, "and a delegation headed by then-Defense Minister Brownie J Samukai left and went to that forest area, and they confirmed the presence of these illegal migrants. They made a report, but perhaps that has not done too much good for us, because the number of those illegal immigrants continues to go up."

He asserted that the distance from the nearest town to where illegal migrants are occupying is approximately nine hours of walk. "It's possible that, besides the farming, they are even carrying on alluvial mining, because there is a huge mineral deposit in that area and, with no one policing them, they can go ahead with no benefit to the community and the government of Liberia."

Senator Dennis, however, clarified that an exhaustive investigation will show that some of those illegal occupants were brought in to the county through the Ivory Coast by some citizens of Grand Gedeh to help them with farming, with the promise that they would be given land for their own farming purposes. "All of these things just require exhaustive investigation to find out, otherwise we are going to lose that portion of Liberia to a foreign land."

Author

J. Burgess Carter

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.