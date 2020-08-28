Kenya: Court Orders Aisha Jumwa to Surrender, Frees Co-Suspects on Bail

28 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — A Mombasa Magistrate Court has ordered Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to surrender to Port Police Station before Monday, August 31.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had on Thursday ordered the arrest of Jumwa and six others in connection to a Sh57 million graft case emanging from mismanagement of the Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

On Friday, six co-accused persons in Jumwa's case; Wachu Abdhalla, Kennedy Onyango, Bernard Kai, Sophia Charo, Margaret Kalume and Robbert Wanje were arraigned before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

They denied all the charges and were released on Sh10 million bond with similar amount of surety or Sh5 million cash bail each.

The matter will proceed on Monday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.