Kenya: Court Orders Aisha Jumwa to Surrender, Frees Co-Suspects on Bail

Mombasa — A Mombasa Magistrate Court has ordered Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to surrender to Port Police Station before Monday, August 31.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had on Thursday ordered the arrest of Jumwa and six others in connection to a Sh57 million graft case emanging from mismanagement of the Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

On Friday, six co-accused persons in Jumwa's case; Wachu Abdhalla, Kennedy Onyango, Bernard Kai, Sophia Charo, Margaret Kalume and Robbert Wanje were arraigned before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

They denied all the charges and were released on Sh10 million bond with similar amount of surety or Sh5 million cash bail each.

The matter will proceed on Monday.