Angola: FPSO Dalia Reached One Billion Barrels in July

Luanda — The floating production, storage and transfer unit (FPSO) Dália, implemented in Block 17, reached a historical production value of one billion barrels of oil in July this year, since its beginning in 2006.

Along with production, according to a note from the National Oil and Gas and Hydrocarbons Agency (ANPG), it continues to be one of the most consistent, due to the fact that the FPSO Dalia has not recorded any work incident to date.

"Since these are complex deep offshore operations, it means that the Block 17 contractor group has always been committed to the safety and health of its workers in the long term, as well as to the quality and efficiency of its operation," reads the note.

This contractor group has Total E&P Angola as its operator, also including the oil companies Equinor, ExxonMobil, BP and Sonangol P&P.

Dália has 84 wells and currently produces around 142,000 barrels of oil per day, and in April 2010 recorded its highest daily production: 288,872 barrels.

"We are truly pleased with Golden Block 17, which we will continue to explore safely until 2045, thanks to the extension of the license recently granted to us by the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels," said the Director General of Total E&P Angola, Olivier Jouny, quoted in the note.

He added that it was a well accomplished team work, with good results, that involves onshore and offshore professionals, expressing pride in the achievement, which for him marks the national oil industry.