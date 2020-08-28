Namibia: Fishing Quota Bids Raise N$628m

The government has raised N$627,9 million from the auction of fishing quotas, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced on Thursday afternoon.

Shiimi did not however mention who the successful bidders were.

He said this amount includes the application fees and follows the call to tender for the allocation of fishing rights that the ministry put out up to 21 August 2020.

The minister said this was equivalent to 100% more than the N$315 million which could have been raised if the governmental fishing quota was sold at the reserved prices.

The auctioning has been received with mixed feelings, in the country, mainly by some citing that it could lead to resource mismanagement which could negatively affect future generations.