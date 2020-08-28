Namibia: Itula Raps Auctioning of Quotas

27 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The leader of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Panduleni Itula, says the government is committing "a serious resource mismanagement and an economic blunder" by auctioning fishing quotas.

Itula made these remarks at a media event held in Windhoek on Thursday where he said auctioning of the nation's resources to the highest bidder could negatively affect future generations.

Itula claimed that the auction, which took place last week, was not in the best interests of the Namibian people and could render the policy of Namibianising the fishing sector irrelevant.

He said foreign companies are better placed to profit from the auction than locals and that the government could lose out on tax revenue, which could have been generated through the value addition chain.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.