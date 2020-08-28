Namibia: Itula Raps Auctioning of Quotas

The leader of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Panduleni Itula, says the government is committing "a serious resource mismanagement and an economic blunder" by auctioning fishing quotas.

Itula made these remarks at a media event held in Windhoek on Thursday where he said auctioning of the nation's resources to the highest bidder could negatively affect future generations.

Itula claimed that the auction, which took place last week, was not in the best interests of the Namibian people and could render the policy of Namibianising the fishing sector irrelevant.

He said foreign companies are better placed to profit from the auction than locals and that the government could lose out on tax revenue, which could have been generated through the value addition chain.