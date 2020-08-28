Malawi: Masm Board Member Kaimvi Shields Daughter in Fraud Scandal

One of the board members for Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Washington Kaimvi has been accused of protecting his daughter Ivy who is connected to the fraud at MASM, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to Nyasa Times sources at MASM, some board members are not happy that the father would like to attend a board meeting taking place this Friday as this would affect the discussions in his presence.

"They don't want Kaimvi to attend the meeting. He has tried so hard to shield his daughter. After he was informed that the daughter was involved, Kaimvi used his muscle to make sure that the issue did not go public. We hear a lawyer has been identified to defend his daughter just in case MASM would want to fire the daughter," the source said.

Other sources say Ivy has over the years been pocketing money from members with full knowledge of the father then falsifying records to allow such members to fraudulently access services for which MASM has been paying heavily including foreign treatment.

"It is impossible to deal with fraud when one of the board members is busy protecting his daughter. It is not about his daughter, we want to protect MASM from further fraud in future, we must deal with this now," a source said.

Nyasa Times understands that some members of staff have voluntarily resigned while others have been summarily dismissed.

Efforts by management to deal with this gross abuse is affected by Mr Kaimvi's stance to protect his daughter.

Nyasa Times is making efforts to publish the extent of the looting at MASM.