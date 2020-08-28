Namibia: Walvis Bay Gets Extra Isolation Facility

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre inaugurated a 24-bed prefabricated isolation facility for Covid-19 cases at Walvis Bay State Hospital today.

Walvis Bay now has 250 isolation beds with oxygen and 12 intensive care unit beds at both state and private facilities.

"With the increase in Covid-19 cases in our region and Walvis Bay as an epicentre of the pandemic in particular, there is a dire need for additional beds," Andre said.

The facility was funded through the fiscus to the tune of close to N$12 million.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is constructing similar state facilities, most with a 12-bed capacity, at Rundu, Okongo, Oshakati, Opuwo and Keetmanshoop.