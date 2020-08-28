Namibia: Namas Kick Off On Saturday

The organiser of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), MTC announced on Thursday that the first virtual event will take place on Saturday, 29 August at 18h00.

"For the first weekend the NAMAs will only award two categories, best Afro-pop and best collaboration," reads a statement.

The nominees for best Afro-pop are: Sally Boss Madam ('Centre' featuring Don Kamati), KP Illest ('Energy' featuring Ice Prince), Blossom Queen ('Uvandje'), Monique English ('Red' featuring ESB) and Rose BLVC ('Shadow').

The nominees for best collaboration are: Adora ('sim Di A' featuring Jayden), KP Illest ('Energy' featuring Ice Prince), PDK ('Saka' featuring Top Cheri, King Elegant and Athawise), Berthold Mbinda ('Sofia' featuring Kalux) and Kalux ('Ti Khoe' featuring Tate Buti).