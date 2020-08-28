Namibia: Namas Kick Off On Saturday

27 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

The organiser of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), MTC announced on Thursday that the first virtual event will take place on Saturday, 29 August at 18h00.

"For the first weekend the NAMAs will only award two categories, best Afro-pop and best collaboration," reads a statement.

The nominees for best Afro-pop are: Sally Boss Madam ('Centre' featuring Don Kamati), KP Illest ('Energy' featuring Ice Prince), Blossom Queen ('Uvandje'), Monique English ('Red' featuring ESB) and Rose BLVC ('Shadow').

The nominees for best collaboration are: Adora ('sim Di A' featuring Jayden), KP Illest ('Energy' featuring Ice Prince), PDK ('Saka' featuring Top Cheri, King Elegant and Athawise), Berthold Mbinda ('Sofia' featuring Kalux) and Kalux ('Ti Khoe' featuring Tate Buti).

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.