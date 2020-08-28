Nigeria: Community Policing - Afenifere Backs Akeredolu, Makinde

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, the Afenifere, has backed the stand of the Governors of Ondo and Oyo States not to subsume AMOTEKUN, the regional security outfit of the six Southwest states under the control of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Chairman of the South West Governors, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and his Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde, had earlier this week rejected the federal government's proposal that regional security outfits like AMOTEKUN would be under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police.

A statement issued yesterday by the Spokesman of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, expressed gladness that the two Southwest governors "have both rejected the un-federal suggestion."

He said: "We back them and insist on the rights of our homeland governments to control internal security. Enough of what has not worked.

"We advise the federal government to continue patching its failed spots of the security architecture and allow regions free hands to run their initiatives.

"The story of the group born out of struggle for freedom against unitary command and control is well known."

He further explained that "Amotekun exists today as a function of law validly made by Yoruba States and signed by their governors. States are coordinates with federal government and not subordinates at all."