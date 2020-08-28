Nigeria: Bye-Election - Plateau South Has 671,209 Registered Voters - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Plateau South, where a senatorial by-election is scheduled to hold on October 31, has a total of 671,209 registered voters.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Halilu Pai, disclosed this while speaking on the commission's preparations for the by-election.

Mr Pai said that the zone comprised six local government areas: Langtang North, Langtang South, Mikang, Shendam, Quan Pan and Wase.

"Our records have it that the total number of registered voters in these six local government areas is 671, 209.

"And the total number of Registration Areas (RAs) is 68 and we have 712 polling units.

"This is important for you to know and some of you even know better than INEC, particularly those that have been participating in elections.

"We will give you more information as we receive them from the national headquarters," he said.

He said the elections would be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

INEC's state director of training, Tyokyaa Abary, said that wearing face masks at polling units and all election locations was mandatory.

Mr Abary stated that any voter showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as high temperature, coughing and sneezing would be requested to leave the queue or voting area.

He explained that such persons would be attended to by designated officials. He advised the people to avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces or leaning on walls and other surfaces at polling units.

"Similarly, during the election training periods, so many innovations in-line with COVID-19 pandemic protocols have been introduced.

"The methodology for the election training will combine face-to-face and electronic approaches.

"Where the former is used, the requisite COVID-19 prevention protocols will strictly apply," the director stressed.

He also said that training resources such as manuals and DVDs for the election officials would be shared with trainees prior to the training to reduce face-to-face contact.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders that attended the meeting included heads of security agencies and leaders of political parties.

Others were members of civil society organisations and the media. (NAN)