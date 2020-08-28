Nigeria: NUJ Orders Journalists to Boycott Coverage of Fani-Kayode's Visit to Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has blackout coverage of the visit of former Minister of Aviation, Barrister Femi Fani-Kayode visit to governor Udom Emmanuel.

Apparently in solidarity with the journalist, reportedly insulted by him, the NUJ directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Fani-Kayode to shore up his sagged image

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

This is coming days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him about who was bankrolling his tour across the country, which he described as a "stupid question" at a press conference after his tour of Cross River state.

A tersely worded statement, signed by the Chairman, Amos Etuk and Secretary, Dominic Akpan reads, "in line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State.

"The NUJ is not part of the visit."

