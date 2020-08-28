Kenya: Matiangi Seeks Broadened Cooperation With Clerics to Remedy Surging Gender-Based Violence

28 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government on Friday announced a plan to deepen partnerships with faith-based institutions and its leaders to address an increase in cases of gender-based violence and crimes.

The surge in gender-based violence has been linked to the COVID-19 pandemic with actors in the justice sector reporting the highest occurrence in March, April and June, during the enforcement of movement restrictions.

The ongoing nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew which remained in place after the listing of inter-country travel restrictions was also cited as a factor leading to increased gender-based violence cases.

Matiangi who spoke after meeting security chiefs in Nyeri county said the interior ministry will work with churches in a bid to tame the vice.

"Following the directive from the President, one of the things came out prominently is that our administrator s must work with faith-based institutions in order to tame this vice. That is why we want to ensure chiefs are working with churches at THE grassroots level," he said.

Matinagi also said that his ministry will empower national government officers at the grassroot level to deal with crime.

Health Cabinet Ministry Mutahi Kagwe who accompanied Matiangi urged Kenyans to continue adhering to hygiene measures stipulated by government to contain the coronavirus.

He expressed gratitude on the administrators' involvement in the COVID-19 fight.

