Ethiopia: Old Thinking Over the Nile Leads Nowhere

interview

Today's exclusive column guest goes by the name of Dr. Eng. Tilahun Erduno. He is the President of the Ethiopian Surveying Professionals Association (ESPA), General Manager of Joka General Business Association, and board member of Renaissance Dam Addis Ababa Park design and construction. Furthermore, he served as coordinator of the Community Development Association (CDA), and Board member of the Ethiopian Charities and Societies Forum.

Of late, The Ethiopian Herald has a short stay with him. He has touched upon quite a lot of issues revolving around the Nile River and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Enjoy reading.

What is your say on the Ethio-Egypt Nile dispute?

Egypt has never attempted to solve its problem related to the Nile peacefully with Ethiopia or any other upper basin countries.

Rather it has strived to fulfill its interest destabilizing Ethiopia. Since ancient times the issues of Nile and Ethiopia have been means of solutions to the problems of internal politics in Egypt. In the same vein, today's government of Egypt is also politicizing the Nile issue and attempting to cover the face of its people by instigating "water war" against Ethiopia.

As usual, today Egypt is trying to use Ethiopia and its river as first aid for its internal political disease. It should be noted that Egypt and Sudan experienced no democratic election. Most of the time government officials of both countries come from military coup one after the other. Egypt strived to invade Ethiopia for a considerable number of times. Fought so many unjust wars, directly and indirectly, destabilized its peace, organized, and supported anti-Ethiopian guerrilla fighters and radical religious extremist groups.

Besides, Egypt worked hard to destroy the unique classic harmony between Muslims and Christians in Ethiopia. The fact behind all its immoral actions is because it believes that peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia as its external threat. Therefore, the position of the Egyptian government and its allies concerning GERD is illegal, immoral, so biased, and inhumane.

Furthermore, beginning from ancient times Egypt and its allies attempted to create many Muslim states in Ethiopia. Sudan's and Egypt's support for ELF is a living proof. Egypt did everything possible and continues to do the same today aiming at weakening, destabilizing, and crumbling Ethiopia into so many small pieces of states to keep its dominance on the Nile. Egypt's veiled agenda was to bring the whole territory under its control and if not to occupy the Nile Basin at any cost. The last one is the option that the government of Egypt mentions again and again.

Could you mention some of the latest facts supporting the above points and justify that Egypt has provoked direct and indirect wars and done interventions against Ethiopia's sovereignty and interests throughout history?

According to Andrew Carlson, Egypt and Ethiopia fought over control of the Red Sea and the upper Nile Basin in the nineteenth century. The climax came in 1876 at the Battle of Gura in present-day Eritrea where Ethiopians delivered a humiliating defeat to the Egyptian army. Furthermore, in 1961 the Eritrean Liberation Front established in Cairo and began an open revolt in the still autonomous federated province.

Dominated by Eritrean Muslims and aided by Egyptian agents, the ELF declared its war to be a part of the Pan-Arab revolution and went on producing vast literature to this effect.

Likewise, Cairo refrained from an open verbal endorsement of Eritrea's Arabism, but the Egyptians encouraged the Eritrean Muslims to promote the idea. As deducted from Haggai Erlich sponsored by Egypt's manifold supporters, Egypt has been hindering Ethiopia's water resource development agenda for almost a century.

If we look at the latest truth as stated by Andrew Carlson "The World Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Chinese import-export band and the African Development Bank provided financing for some of the other dams in Ethiopia; but concerns about the environmental and political impact of this latest dam have discouraged lenders." The underlined reason for not lending money is categorically untrue because GERD has no negative environmental impact at all.

What do international scholars say about the importance of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)?

As per Professor Haggai Erlich, in 1946 a British hydrogeologist in the service of the Egyptian Ministry of Public Works, Harold Hurst, published "The Future Conservation of the Nile," proposing dams at the outlet of the great lakes and Lake Tana in Ethiopia, which would provide reservoirs of minimal evaporation for every year or "Century Storage."

Haggai E. continues "In their Report on the Nile Valley Plan" In 1958 H. A. Morrice & W. N. Allen, British Experts representing the government of Sudan, proposed dams and hydroelectric stations on the Blue Nile and the Baro' in Ethiopia." "In 1964 the U.S. bureau of reclamation published the results of a five-year study ordered by the Ethiopians." "Land and water resources of the Blue Nile Basin: Ethiopia" envisioned twenty-six projects in Ethiopia, including four dams designed to turn Lake Tana and the Abbai's gorge into the primary all Nile reservoir and to supply electricity and irrigation for Ethiopia while on producing vast literature to this effect.

Haggai E. continues "In their Report on the Nile Valley Plan" In 1958 H. A. Morrice & W. N. Allen, British Experts representing the government of Sudan, proposed dams and hydroelectric stations on the Blue Nile and the Baro' in Ethiopia." "In 1964 the U.S. bureau of reclamation published the results of a five-year study ordered by the Ethiopians." "Land and water resources of the Blue Nile Basin: Ethiopia" envisioned twenty-six projects in Ethiopia, including four dams designed to turn Lake Tana and the Abbai's gorge into the primary all Nile reservoir and to supply electricity and irrigation for Ethiopia while significantly enlarging and regulating the amount of water flowing to Sudan and Egypt.

This is also justified by the analysis of the leading historians of Nile hydro-politics namely Robert Collins, RushdiSa'id, and John Waterbury, "the Aswan High Dam, finally completed in 1971, is the wrong dam in the wrong place." Carl Andrew deliberated the sabotage behind the use of Nile water this way "The International Monetary Fund suggested that Ethiopia put the dam on a slow track, arguing that the project will absorb 10% of Ethiopia's Gross Domestic Product, thus displacing other necessary infrastructure development."

It is amazing, that the lenders did not want to lend them money. Carl Andrew concludes his impression about the attitudes of the governments of Egypt, Sudan, and their supporters and international lenders regarding GERD this way "If Ethiopia cannot use its elevation and rugged terrain and seasonal rains for hydro-electric power, what is it to

do?" I think the UN, the African Union, and all other international community have the moral obligation to give a neutral answer to this question. The Ethiopian Herald June 5, 2020