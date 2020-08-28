Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyan International Continues to Impress in Tanzania

Former Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango continued to impress his new employers as he started his second and third games for Tanzania giants Simba SC during their friendly matches against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and Transit Camp FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Onyango, who played his first match for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in last Saturday's 6-0 win over Burundi's Vital'O, partnered with another signing, Ibrahim Ame at the heart of the Simba defence.

Simba SC won 3-1 against fellow Tanzanian Premier League side KMC courtesy of goals in either half from Cletus Chama, midfielder Ibrahim Ajibu and striker Yassin Mzamiru.

In the second friendly match against Transit Camp, the league champions ran out 5-2 winners to secure a third consecutive friendly victory.

Charles Ilanfya and Meddie Kagere scored a goal each as Cyprian Kipenye bagged a double to steer Simba SC to victory. Iddy Mbaga also got a double for Transit Camp in the well-attended match.

Onyango's former Gor Mahia team mate and Kenyan international Francis Kahata also featured in the friendly duels. Onyango has signed a two-year deal with the club.

"I'm continuing to enjoy my stay here and the friendly matches are helping me to be fit before the new season kicks off in the next two weeks. I am also getting to learn a lot from my teammates.. I look forward to winning titles here," said the 27-year-old defender.

He added that coach Sven Vandebroek's tactics are almost the same as the ones used by Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack and this has helped him cope faster than he thought.

"The tactics are the similar because both coaches like playing attacking football where we defend as a team and attack at the same time. That is what we used to do at Gor Mahia and it has assisted me to settle in well. I hope to get better and give my best so as to win titles," he added.

In other friendly matches, veteran coach Mwinyi Zahera led Gwambini FC to a 2-0 win against Mwanza Combined at Chama cha Mapinduzi Kirumba Stadium.

Zahera, who was appointed to the role recently, will lead his new side against Biashara FC in their first match when the league kicks off on September 6.

Additional reporting by Thomas Sebastian