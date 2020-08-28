South Africa: Eastern Cape Clinics Lost Touch With Thousands of TB Patients During Lockdown

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

In Nelson Mandela Bay alone, more than 1,700 patients with TB fell out of the clinic system during the national lockdown while health facilities focused on Covid-19. Almost all other services were relegated to the backburner.

As the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) began its first round of oversight visits to clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay this week, the Eastern Cape health department admitted that clinics in the metro had lost contact with many of TB patients during lockdown.

TAC's Anele Yawa said senior officials in the Eastern Cape health department admitted as much in a meeting this week.

"HIV and TB services were no longer a priority," he said, explaining that the organisation had a meeting with the superintendent-general, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, the department's director of clinical services, Dr Litha Matiwane, and other senior officials this week.

"One of the things that came out was that, when the coronavirus outbreak started, other services were no longer given any priority at our clinics," said Yawa.

According to the latest health department figures, Nelson Mandela Bay had 22,245 cases of Covid-19.

"After the advent of Covid-19, HIV and other services were no longer a priority at our facilities. We look at the...

