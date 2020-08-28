Mauritius: Service Excellence - Workmen's Group Receives Certificates of Achievement

press release

A batch of 30 Public Officers of the Workmen's Group, who have successfully completed a Certificate of Achievement in Service and Performance Excellence, Level 1, received their certificates, yesterday, during a ceremony held at Fooks House, in Port Louis.

The two-day training programme was offered as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, with the Civil Service College, Mauritius (CSCM). The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, the Director-General of the CSCM, Prof. R. Dhurbarry and other personalities were present at the certificate presentation ceremony.

In his address, Minister Hurdoyal spoke of the need of providing training to Officers at all levels so as to achieve excellence in service delivery. The employees of the Workmen's Group, he emphasised, have a key role to play for the proper functioning of their respective organisations. He further highlighted that customer care remains at the core of the daily tasks of these Officers.

The Minister underlined that the objective of the Ministry is to transform the public service and this will require the concerted efforts of all Public Officers. For Financial Year 2020/2021, some 500 to 800 employees from different Ministries and Departments of the Workmen's Group will be trained with provisions made to that effect to the tune of Rs 1.4 million, he announced.

As for Prof. Dhurbarry, he pointed out that the training programme will help the Officers in their day-to-day duties in terms of communicating effectively with the public. As at date, 36 000 Public Officers have benefitted from training courses offered by the CSCM.