Mauritius: Service Excellence - Workmen's Group Receives Certificates of Achievement

28 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A batch of 30 Public Officers of the Workmen's Group, who have successfully completed a Certificate of Achievement in Service and Performance Excellence, Level 1, received their certificates, yesterday, during a ceremony held at Fooks House, in Port Louis.

The two-day training programme was offered as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, with the Civil Service College, Mauritius (CSCM). The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, the Director-General of the CSCM, Prof. R. Dhurbarry and other personalities were present at the certificate presentation ceremony.

In his address, Minister Hurdoyal spoke of the need of providing training to Officers at all levels so as to achieve excellence in service delivery. The employees of the Workmen's Group, he emphasised, have a key role to play for the proper functioning of their respective organisations. He further highlighted that customer care remains at the core of the daily tasks of these Officers.

The Minister underlined that the objective of the Ministry is to transform the public service and this will require the concerted efforts of all Public Officers. For Financial Year 2020/2021, some 500 to 800 employees from different Ministries and Departments of the Workmen's Group will be trained with provisions made to that effect to the tune of Rs 1.4 million, he announced.

As for Prof. Dhurbarry, he pointed out that the training programme will help the Officers in their day-to-day duties in terms of communicating effectively with the public. As at date, 36 000 Public Officers have benefitted from training courses offered by the CSCM.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.