Mauritius: Grand Finale of Zenes Montre to Talan Depi Lakaz Rewards Young Mauritian

press release

A cash prize of Rs 50 000 was presented, yesterday, to Ms Jaanavee Aklu, the winner of the second edition of Zenes Montre To Talan Depi Lakaz, following the hosting of the competition's grand finale at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, was present.

Zenes Montre To Talan Depi Lakaz is a reality show aiming to provide a platform for the Mauritian youth to demonstrate their skills and talents in any field of interest. This year's winner had excelled in a dance performance whereby she presented a dance coupled with gymnastic steps. The second spot went to Coralie Calou (slam/vocals/rap) who received a cash prize of Rs 40 000, while Lou Rouguet (aerobatics) was awarded the third place with a prize of Rs 30 000.

The reality show was organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation in collaboration with the Mauritius Film Development Corporation. It was opened to individuals or groups aged between 12 and 35 years as well as to group category consisting of a minimum of two participants and a maximum of ten participants. Twelve finalists were short listed out of the 200 candidates who participated.

Addressing the finalists, Minister Toussaint, highlighted that the 12 finalists for this year's edition will have the opportunity to participate in all activities organised by his Ministry in the future. Consequently, he underlined they will attend all events of Horizon Paris 2024 which is chaired by Mr Dominique Filleul. Horizon Paris 2024, he recalled, is a project that aims at providing appropriate support to Mauritian athletes for their preparation up to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Minister also encouraged youth to demonstrate their interest and willingness to participate in shows such as the present Zenes Montre To Talan Depi Lakaz so as to promote their personal development.