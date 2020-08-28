Kenya: Police Arrest Ex-KPA Boss Manduku

Former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku was arrested Thursday over graft allegations.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest over irregular procurement and over payment of Sh244 million for works not completed at the port.

The Sh244 million overpayment is part of the Sh2.7 billion scandal that haunted Manduku and saw him leave the parastatal.

On Thursday, Mr Haji ordered that Manduku be arrested together with KPA works officer Juma Chigulu over the scandal. The former MD is accused of approving the procurement of the manufacture of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini port and Makongeni shades without a budget plan for the 2018/19 financial year

"There was no requisition made for concrete barriers by the user department within the KPA as required under the public procurement. There was no prior planning before engaging in the project for the manufacture of the concrete barriers," said Mr Haji in a statement.

He said the procurement of the concrete barriers was commenced through preparation of bill of quantities as opposed to an open tender process in contravention of the procedures.

Mr Haji noted that the contracts for the manufacture of the concrete barriers were awarded to 10 companies which were handpicked by Manduku without him following requisite procurement procedures

He said payments for the manufacture of the concrete barriers were approved by Chigulu and saw KPA made an over payment of Sh244 million to the contractors for works not completed.

"Accordingly, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support charges for various criminal offences against Mr Manduku and Mr Chigulu. I therefore direct that the suspects be apprehended and arraigned to face charges against them," he said.