Kenya: Mandera Governor Denies Bias Claims in Wards Funding

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has denied claims that his administration has been selective in initiating development projects in the county's wards.

This comes a few days after a local MCA accused the county government of not allocating funds for development in his ward.

In a statement signed by the county Chief of Staff David Ohito, the governor disagrees with Morothile MCA Abdullahi Yunis Guliye's claims on the development record since 2014.

"A few days ago, Mr Abdullahi Yunis Guliye, MCA representing Morothile Ward in Mandera County, addressed the media alleging that there was no development fund allocation to his ward. Nothing can be further from the truth," reads the statement.

The statement further says that Morothile Ward has received in excess of Sh136 million in development funds since the advent of devolution.

'Baseless allegations'

"Mandera County government is alarmed by his baseless allegations not supported by any material facts and couched with propaganda. His theatrics cannot pass unchallenged," reads the statement by Mr Ohito.

Mr Guliye had further accused Governor Roba of marginalising the already disadvantaged areas of the larger Mandera County.

In his statement, Mr Guliye called for a proper audit of all funds that the county has received since the start of devolution.

But in reaction, Mr Ohito presented a list of what he termed as development projects initiated by the county executive in Mr Guliye's ward.

"Facts are sacrosanct and the ward has received numerous development projects prioritised by its leaders and residents through public participation programmes over the last five financial years ranging from roads, water infrastructure, health, market sheds, boreholes, social support to the women and youth groups by providing them with sewing machines, ECD materials," reads the statement.

According to the county executive, some 1,328 needy students from Morothile have accessed education through the Mandera County Bursary Fund with disbursements totalling Sh4 million over the last three years.

'Sleeping on his job'

In the statement, the MCA is accused of "sleeping on his job" and reacting after being removed from the Budget Committee by the Jubilee Party at the Mandera County Assembly.

"To turn a blind eye to the support of his constituents is dishonest and a show of hypocrisy from the honourable leader," reads the statement.

Interestingly Mr Ohito listed some of the projects and their allocations in the 2020/2021 budget that is yet to be tabled at the county assembly, debated and passed.

The executive has planned to pump Sh13 million to Morothile Ward in water and education this financial year.