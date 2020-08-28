Rwanda: Three Die, Four Injured in Rwamagana Car Accident

28 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Three people on Thursday died and four were injured in a car accident in Rwamagana District

The accident happened around 5.30 pm when a Jeep Toyota Prado car that was heading from Nyagatare to Kigali hit a cyclist identified as Alphonse Habimana in Rwamagana town.

The Prado collided with an Actros Mercedes Benz before killing a taxi moto rider and his passenger.

The driver of the Prado identified as Etienne Ruzindana was trying to escape from police after hitting a cyclist who luckily cheated death.

The car later lost the balance and hit the tree on the roadside, leaving the driver in critical condition.

One of five persons he was carrying identified as Aloys Niyonzaba died in the accident while others were seriously injured.

Police Spokesperson in the Eastern Province, CIP Hamdun Twizeyimana, told The New Times that the accident wouldn't have been as fatal as it was had the driver not tried to escape.

"The police stopped the driver after hitting the cyclist but he opted to escape and I don't think he was running against the clock to stick to curfew hours because he would have reached on time without considering going at the highest speed," he said.

He said the driver who caused the accident was immediately transferred to Kanombe Military Hospital for treatment while his colleagues were hospitalised at Rwamagana Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Rwamagana Hospital for autopsy tests.

As soon as the driver responsible for the accident is discharged from the hospital, Twizeyimana said charges will be placed him.

