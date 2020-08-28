South Africa: Progress Report On Couple Found Murdered At Pampierstad

press release

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of the couple found in the veld yesterday, 27 August 2020, at Pampierstad.

The suspect is the son to the deceased couple.

The bodies of the couple, aged 67 and 57, were discovered in the veld with open cut wounds and marks that suggested that they had been dragged with a vehicle to where they were found.

A preliminary investigation led the police to the couple's son who is now arrested.

The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday, 31 August 2020. Police investigation continues.

Anyone who may have more information about this incident is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Myburgh on 082 494 4584. Alternatively, any information can also be shared with Crime Stop by calling 08600 10111 or on the My SAPS App. All information will be treated as strictly confidential.