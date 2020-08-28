South Africa: Progress Report On Couple Found Murdered At Pampierstad

28 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of the couple found in the veld yesterday, 27 August 2020, at Pampierstad.

The suspect is the son to the deceased couple.

The bodies of the couple, aged 67 and 57, were discovered in the veld with open cut wounds and marks that suggested that they had been dragged with a vehicle to where they were found.

A preliminary investigation led the police to the couple's son who is now arrested.

The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday, 31 August 2020. Police investigation continues.

Anyone who may have more information about this incident is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Myburgh on 082 494 4584. Alternatively, any information can also be shared with Crime Stop by calling 08600 10111 or on the My SAPS App. All information will be treated as strictly confidential.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.