South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Saddened By Shooting of Nathaniel Julius

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to the family of Nathaniel Julius and the broader community of Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, following the alleged shooting by a police officer of the teenager with disability.

The President says the violent death of any young person is a matter of concern.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better."

The President says that while communities have a right to express dissent, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens.

President Ramaphosa urges residents of Eldorado Park to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in establishing the facts and the culpability or otherwise of any member or members of the South African Police Service in the tragic incident which took place on Wednesday evening, 26 August 2020.

"Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse."

Furthermore, the President calls on Eldorado Park residents and on authorities at municipal and provincial level to work together more closely to address underlying socio-economic challenges in this locality, including the fight against crime.