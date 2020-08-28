South Africa: SA Records 2 585 New Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Rise to 13 628

There are 618 286 people who have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak in South Africa, after 2 585 new cases were registered on Thursday.

The most-affected provinces are Gauteng, with 208 156 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 111 585, Western Cape 105 273 and Eastern Cape 85 625.

The Free State has 36 419 cases, North West 24 805, Mpumalanga 23 677, Limpopo 12 867 and Northern Cape 9 829.

Fifty remain unallocated.

"Regrettably, we report 126 new COVID-19 related deaths," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Of the additional fatalities, 48 are from KwaZulu Natal, 33 from Gauteng, 25 from the Eastern Cape and 20 from the Western Cape, bringing the tally to 13 628.

The Western Cape has the highest COVID-19 death toll with 3 843 fatalities, followed by Gauteng with 3 428, KwaZulu-Natal 2 102 and Eastern Cape 2 853.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 531 338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%," the Minister said.

The data is based on the 3 617 982 tests conducted, 19 009 of which were done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Worldwide, there have been over 24 021 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 821 462 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.