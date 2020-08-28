Nigeria: Akpabio's Victory

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, this week approved N722.3 million that will fund the activities of eight field forensic auditors who have been hired to shine their torchlights on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC... as in seriously investigate over 12,000 abandoned projects.

The payment will, according to news reports, come directly from the Presidency, since the National Assembly is on recess and has not passed the NDDC's 2020 budget.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, disclosed the above information on Wednesday after a virtual FEC meeting that was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio, who has been under constant attack from legislators and other enemies in recent weeks, appears to have triumphantly survived a particularly bad patch. And I'm very happy for him.

I don't know Akpabio super-well, but I was introduced to him several years ago by my favourite cousin who happened to be his roommate at Federal Government College, Port Harcourt.

Whenever I have encountered Akpabio and his wonderful, God-fearing wife since that initial intro, they have related to me very amicably and unpretensiously. And I've been struck by his great sense of humour and sharp brain... and by his Madame's warmth.

On one occasion, I bumped into him when I was feeling down and he told me that he had seen me discussing current affairs on a foreign TV programme and was so very proud of me. And my mood lifted immediately. I really cherished this encouragement and praise. Furthermore, when he was governor of Akwa Ibom, I was impressed by his cosmopolitan ideas and determination to transform his state.

So when he became the minister who was responsible for the wellbeing of Niger Deltans, I was hopeful that he would extend his innate dynamism beyond Akwa Ibom and push the entire region to the next level. I was totally convinced that he would do a great job.

But his tenure has been tarnished by political strife, vicious gossip and toxic drama. And the thing that saddens me most is that most of his adversaries come from our South-South geopolitical zone. I wish these disgruntled individuals would realise that ethnic minorities are in a very weak position and that there is strength in unity!... and forgive Akpabio for any real or imagined slights.

Perhaps the "Kill Akpabio!" brigade will calm down, down tools and work with him to elevate our region now that the Presidency appears to be ignoring their multiple complaints and backing him to the hilt.

NLNG Prizes

I AM so very interested in literature and recently established a modest online book club for myself and a few female friends. It's called the "Two Nations" book club because it has Nigerian and British members. And we do Zoom meetings every month. Some of us, this columnist included, would have loved to be novelists but were too busy earning a living - via mundane practical jobs - to invest time in dwelling in the realm of the imagination.

Some of us, this columnist included, were also too frightened to risk failure and humiliation by allowing our heartfelt fictional outpourings to be scrutinized by professional critics and the general public. But it's so silly to find excuses for not trying. And I am publishing the information below - it comes from Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, NLNG's GM External Relations and Sustainable Development - to encourage Vanguard readers who possess creative aspirations to seriously think about participating in NLNG's literary competitions.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism are sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, and have been described as the biggest and most prestigious prizes on the African continent. The Nigeria Prize for Literature is one of the 10 richest and most prestigious literary prizes in the world and is worth USD100,000 in award money, while The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism has a N1 million cash reward.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism are aimed at bringing Nigerian authors and literary critics to public attention and celebrating literary craftsmanship in the nation. The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism complements The Nigeria Prize for Literature by rewarding excellent literary critics of Nigerian literature.

NLNG believes that with the Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, the quest for a prestigious prize will improve the quality of writing, editing, proof-reading, and publishing in the country with far-reaching positive effect on print and broadcast journalism. Further, The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism is meant to stimulate interest in the reading and appreciation of Nigerian literature and promote critical thinking.

The prizes are awarded purely on merit and are administered by an Advisory Board made up of reputable and distinguished Nigerians. Winners are announced in October to commemorate the export of the first LNG cargo by Nigeria LNG on October 9, 1999 from its Bonny Terminal.

In summary: The Nigeria Prize for Literature

Value: USD100,000 in award money

Open to Nigerian authors around the world

Prize cycle starts in February with call for entries

Close out date for receipt of entries is March 31 of the same year

Adjudication process runs till September of the same year

Prize winner is announced in October of the same year.

The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism

Value: N1 million in award money

Open to Nigerian authors around the world

Prize cycle starts in February with call for entries

Close out date for receipt of entries is March 31 of the same year.

Adjudication process runs till September of the same year

Prize winner is announced in October of the same year.