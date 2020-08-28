South Africa: Wentworth Man in Court for Possession of Ammunition and Drugs

press release

The police officers from the National Public Order Police acted on intelligence about drugs at a flat in Wentworth.

Yesterday, the team proceeded to the identified flat and a search was conducted. Upon searching the flat a 36-year-old man was found in possession of 73 clear capsules suspected to be heroin. Cash of R2190-00 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was also seized by police. Upon searching further, a magazine with twelve rounds of ammunition was found hidden under a pillow. He was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition. The suspect is appearing at the Wentworth Magistrate's Court today.