South Africa: Wentworth Man in Court for Possession of Ammunition and Drugs

28 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police officers from the National Public Order Police acted on intelligence about drugs at a flat in Wentworth.

Yesterday, the team proceeded to the identified flat and a search was conducted. Upon searching the flat a 36-year-old man was found in possession of 73 clear capsules suspected to be heroin. Cash of R2190-00 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was also seized by police. Upon searching further, a magazine with twelve rounds of ammunition was found hidden under a pillow. He was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition. The suspect is appearing at the Wentworth Magistrate's Court today.

