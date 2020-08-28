South Africa: Death of Nathaniel Julius - DA Calls for Urgent Briefing By Gauteng Police Commissioner

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) expresses our sincere condolences to the family and community of 16-year old Nathaniel Julius who was killed in the most gruesome manner in an alleged altercation with a member of the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The alleged murder of Nathaniel by a police officer in Eldorado Park shocked me to my core and the DA will do everything in its power to ensure that this incident is not swept under the rug and that those responsible for this teenage boy's death are punished.

We will under no circumstances allow Government to underplay and try to sidestep accountability for this incident, as was the case with the murder of Collins Khosa in Alexandra earlier this year.

I, therefore, call on Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police and the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Safety to urgently summon the Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General, Elias Mawela, to appear before Parliament and the provincial Legislature to give account for this horrifying incident.

Nobody should have to suffer such gruesome brutality - especially at the hands of law enforcement agencies whose mandate is to serve and protect the public.

Our hearts are with the family and friends of Julius and the community of Eldorado Park.

The DA ward 17 Councillor Peter Rafferty, together with other leaders of the community of Eldorado Park, has been on the ground and are continuing to plead with the community to exercise restraint and allow the members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to conduct the investigation and conclude it timeously so as to bring to book the alleged suspect.

Only justice can somewhat try and heal the hearts of those in the community.

We also call on the community of Eldorado Park to continue to stand together with the family during this difficult time and offer them comfort.