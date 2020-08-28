South Africa: Police Seeks Missing Person - Motherwell

28 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Motherwell are urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing a 16-year-old teenager who is missing since 26 August 2020.

According to police information, Asemahle Mzimeli informed her mother on Wednesday evening, 26 August 2020 at about 20:00, that she was going to the toilet. She never came back into the house which is in Mokgatho Street NU10 in Motherwell. It is not known what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Ms Mzimeli or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact D/W/O Sonika Van Der Merwe at Motherwell FCS unit on 071 475 2309 or Crime Stop 0860010111 or their nearest police station. Tip-Offs can also be shared on the My SAPS App.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

