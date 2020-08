press release

Actonville SAPS is investigating a missing person case and appealing to the community for assistance.

Mr Antony Tumo Lehlwenya (69) was last seen on 20 August 2020, wearing a long black trouser, blue work suit top and black casual shoes when he left his place of residence.

Anyone with information that will assist the police in locating the missing person to contact Constable Shoba on 079 244 6664 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or alternatively leave an anonymous tip-off on the My SAPS App.