Nigeria: NFF Celebrates Ex-Board Member Emeka Inyama At 60

28 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated a former Member of its Board, High Chief (Pastor) Emeka Inyama who marked his milestone 60th birthday anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) yesterday.

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, minced no words in declaring that Pastor Inyama, who excelled as a sports journalist before venturing into administration where he has also over the decades become a reference point, deserved encomiums on his big day.

"High Chief Emeka Inyama has ventured into, braced the challenges therein and emerged as an exemplary personality in several fields of endeavor. We congratulate him on his 60th birthday and pray that he will spend many more years on earth in good health and in prosperity," Sanusi said.

An energetic, eloquent and ebullient personality, High Chief (Pastor) Emeka Inyama, born in Lagos on 26th August 1960, started off as a journalist with the Nigerian Statesman and also worked with Community Concord and Champion Newspapers, after which he blazed the trail with kindred spirits Fan Ndubuoke and Onyebuchi Abia to launch Nigeria's first all-sports newspaper, Sportslink.

The debonair Inyama would go ahead to prove his mettle in sports marketing, sports administration, and political engineering, showing wisdom, sobriety, sapience, and admirable intellectual heft along the way.

He has served meritoriously as Chairman of the Abia State Football Association, Commissioner for Sports in Abia State, Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (during which he was also Chairman of the Nigeria National League and at different times headed the Marketing and Media and Publicity sub-committees) and Member of the CAF Media Committee.

He also served as General Manager (Marketing) of the Local Organising Committee for 8th All-Africa Games Nigeria 2003 and Chairman, Marketing for the FIFA U17 World Cup Nigeria 2009.

Presently, he is the Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Abia Warriors FC, and also Chairman of the PDP Umuahia South Stakeholders Forum.

Today, the exemplary 'Lagos Boy' of the years of yore serves assiduously, diligently and conscientiously in the Lord's vineyard as a pastor of the Christian Church.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.